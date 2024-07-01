Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Monday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.
About Technogym
