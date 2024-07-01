Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Monday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

