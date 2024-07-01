Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,144,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 470,630,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,658.4 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
