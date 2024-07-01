Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.97 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.37. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.