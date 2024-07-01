TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TTI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $451.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.