The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases £47,218.80 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £47,218.80 ($59,899.53).

Mark Roderick Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 104,297 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £45,890.68 ($58,214.74).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

Shares of Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 38.98 ($0.49) on Monday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.29. The company has a market capitalization of £27.50 million, a PE ratio of -770.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Further Reading

