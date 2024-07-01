The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.90. 459,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

