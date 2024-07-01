The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 388,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

