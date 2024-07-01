The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,463.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. 4,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

