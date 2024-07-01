The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GDV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.05.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.