The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

