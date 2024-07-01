The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $452.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

