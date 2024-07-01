The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.66. 183,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

