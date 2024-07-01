The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $164.92 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.