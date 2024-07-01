The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.76) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.30).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.73) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 892.40 ($11.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4,161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,162.73.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,834.58). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

