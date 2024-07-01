The Sage Group’s (SGE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.76) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.30).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.73) on Monday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 892.40 ($11.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.73.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,834.58). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

