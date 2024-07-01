The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.6 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $40.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $53.72.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
