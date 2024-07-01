thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,231.0 days.
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.0 %
THYKF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $25.95.
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
