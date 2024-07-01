Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.96 Average PT from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWM shares. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

