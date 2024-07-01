Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after buying an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after acquiring an additional 808,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. 274,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.