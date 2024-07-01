Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.90. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

