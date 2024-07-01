Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,556,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 4,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
Tongcheng Travel stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
About Tongcheng Travel
