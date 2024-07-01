Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

