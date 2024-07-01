Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Toray Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRYIY opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.
Toray Industries Company Profile
