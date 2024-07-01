Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRYIY opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

