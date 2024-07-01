Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,598.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $13.71 on Monday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

