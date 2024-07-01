TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Up to $66.68

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $68.53. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 114,002 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.