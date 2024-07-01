Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,673,600 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 10,174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.6 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $45.33 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $969.72 million for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.