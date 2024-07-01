Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Financial Review

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.42 billion 3.04 $518.49 million $4.41 8.98 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 35.27% 8.78% 7.21% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.