Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE TCW opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$983.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

