Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

