Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.