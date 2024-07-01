Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 26,567 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 333,766 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

