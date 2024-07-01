Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMM opened at $28.50 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

