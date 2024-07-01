Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,171 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,858,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
