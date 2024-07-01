Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

