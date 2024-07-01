Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

