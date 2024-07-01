Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $200.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

