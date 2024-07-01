Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $98.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $98,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

