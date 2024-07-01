Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

