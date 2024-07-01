Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $364.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.