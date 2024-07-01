Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 678,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

