Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,393 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

