Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,161,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $127.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

