Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after acquiring an additional 982,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.