Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 6,077 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.