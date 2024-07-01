Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.