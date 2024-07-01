Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.17) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 223.34 ($2.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. The company has a market capitalization of £927.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,334.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.80 ($2.98).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,917.42). In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,917.42). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($83,588.08). Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

