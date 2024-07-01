TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,847.0 days.
TUI Stock Performance
TUIFF stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. TUI has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
TUI Company Profile
