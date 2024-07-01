TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.01. 30,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 56,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Specifically, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $645.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.06.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

