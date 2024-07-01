U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

U.S. GoldMining stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

