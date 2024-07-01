Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 189,121 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.99 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

