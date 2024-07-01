Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 189,121 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $54.99 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.