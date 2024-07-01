United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.64.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

