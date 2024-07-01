United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.64.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.